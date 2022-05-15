Rational Advisors LLC Buys 48 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 126.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,339,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,642,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 40,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.86.

Shares of APD traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $233.71. The stock had a trading volume of 661,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,383. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

