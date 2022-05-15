RAI Finance (SOFI) Trading 42.7% Lower Over Last Week

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded 42.7% lower against the US dollar. RAI Finance has a market cap of $24.90 million and $633,736.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

