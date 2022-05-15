Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,493 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $159.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

