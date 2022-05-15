Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 18,230 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,230 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 430.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 72,932 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Exelon by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 87,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after buying an additional 90,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,915,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,176,000 after buying an additional 90,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Exelon stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

