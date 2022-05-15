Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 139.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,027 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Alkermes worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 130.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 30.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -70.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.90.

In other Alkermes news, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $1,480,470.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,163.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,035 shares of company stock worth $6,595,865. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

