Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 20,312 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 107.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,489 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,326,000 after acquiring an additional 201,847 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.27.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $56.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.19. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.16 and a fifty-two week high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

