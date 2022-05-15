Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,043 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,523,000 after acquiring an additional 861,771 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Insmed by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,923,000 after buying an additional 716,392 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 998,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,505,000 after buying an additional 557,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Insmed by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after buying an additional 293,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Insmed by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,385,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,241,000 after buying an additional 264,744 shares during the last quarter.

INSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $2,237,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $34.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.20% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

