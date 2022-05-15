Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Trimble by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Trimble by 29.1% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $65.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.50 and its 200 day moving average is $75.57.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

