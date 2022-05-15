Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 96,642 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 139.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,642 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 261.21% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

