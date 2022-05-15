Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 77,882 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 173.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,882 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of CareDx worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 263.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after acquiring an additional 362,771 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 34.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 39.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 58.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNA. StockNews.com downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens began coverage on CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $26.24 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $96.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.64.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $116,761.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

