Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 23,496 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $90.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HZNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $23,689,003.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $115,400.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,624 shares of company stock valued at $57,651,384. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

