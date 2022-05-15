Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Radius Global Infrastructure Inc., through its subsidiary AP WIP Investments LLC, is an owner of a growing, diversified portfolio of primarily triple net rental streams from wireless operators and tower companies for properties. Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

RADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 55.12% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RADI. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,657,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $27,415,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,057,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,430,000 after buying an additional 1,081,480 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 5,151.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,003,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after buying an additional 984,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,580,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,693,000 after buying an additional 982,825 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

