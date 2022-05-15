Radio Caca (RACA) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.06 or 0.00513857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00037510 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,842.03 or 1.93747284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

