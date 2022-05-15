R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RCM. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that R1 RCM will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,439,516 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $470,024,000 after purchasing an additional 465,555 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 7.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,065,094 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $108,782,000 after purchasing an additional 267,525 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,480,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,706,000 after purchasing an additional 239,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $86,579,000 after acquiring an additional 131,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,138,521 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $69,079,000 after acquiring an additional 596,012 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

