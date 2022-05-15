Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) will report $35.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.50 million and the highest is $35.60 million. Quipt Home Medical reported sales of $24.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year sales of $147.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.70 million to $149.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $208.80 million, with estimates ranging from $172.90 million to $232.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 50,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,474. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $143.30 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the period. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.