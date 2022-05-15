Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 150,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30,059 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.47.

NYSE:AVB opened at $207.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $194.61 and a one year high of $259.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

