Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 228,684 World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 228,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of World Wrestling Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WWE opened at $58.25 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment (Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.