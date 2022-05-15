Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 22,293 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,376.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,064.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 20.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 29.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $3,154,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,126 shares of company stock valued at $46,000,674. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $137.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

