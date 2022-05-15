Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 140,264 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 241.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,264 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.12% of Olin worth $11,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Olin by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLN stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $65.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

