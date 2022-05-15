Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $11.87 Million Investment in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,874,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.11% of SiteOne Landscape Supply at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $3,052,419.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,900. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SITE opened at $132.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.82 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.74.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

