Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 208.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 18,162 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $11,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,261,000 after acquiring an additional 190,378 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 13.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 781,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $335,649,000 after purchasing an additional 92,876 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,203,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 400,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,261,000 after buying an additional 33,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $504.75.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $400.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.55. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $374.65 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

