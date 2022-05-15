Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $12.10 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,560 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,462 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,950,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,168,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,395,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,191,000 after acquiring an additional 964,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 706.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 827,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 724,941 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,591,702 shares of company stock valued at $228,488,030. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

