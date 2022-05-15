Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Realty Income by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,526,000 after buying an additional 276,573 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Realty Income by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after buying an additional 52,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of O stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.74 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

