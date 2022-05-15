Quark (QRK) Price Reaches $0.0040

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Quark has a market cap of $1.13 million and $119,506.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quark has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 279,569,203 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

