Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $15.84 million and approximately $26,319.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,858.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,043.13 or 0.06842720 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000297 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00227548 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.70 or 0.00698970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00069854 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.26 or 0.00516634 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,243,456 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

