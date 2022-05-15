Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $127.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.78.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $121.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $150.10.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,693 shares of company stock worth $5,373,624 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 12.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 232.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,875,000 after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.