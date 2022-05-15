QUAI DAO (QUAI) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, QUAI DAO has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. QUAI DAO has a total market cap of $296,908.11 and approximately $49,080.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00531989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00036767 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,807.02 or 2.01549292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004763 BTC.

QUAI DAO Coin Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL . The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO

