Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Short Interest Down 42.9% in April

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,298,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PUGE stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 68,810,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,409,664. Puget Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
Puget Technologies Company Profile
