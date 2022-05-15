Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Short Interest Down 42.9% in April

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,298,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PUGE stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 68,810,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,409,664. Puget Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Get Puget Technologies alerts:

Puget Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Puget Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and sale of personal 3D printers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. Puget Technologies, Inc is a subsidiary of Qest Consulting Group, Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Puget Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puget Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.