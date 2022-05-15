Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Psychemedics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Psychemedics has decreased its dividend by an average of 58.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PMD opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. Psychemedics has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

In other news, major shareholder Peter Kamin purchased 27,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $179,202.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 216,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,392.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,485 shares of company stock valued at $225,282. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Psychemedics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Psychemedics worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Psychemedics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine and Fentanyl.

