Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.68% and a negative net margin of 1,722.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. Prometheus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $51.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXDX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

