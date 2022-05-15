Prometeus Trading Down 36.5% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $70.46 million and $16.34 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.28 or 0.00014103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prometeus Profile

PROM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

