Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $22.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Profound Medical from $16.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Profound Medical stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 417.41% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,056,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 476,875 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,713,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 416,000 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,324,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 246,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 125,030 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

