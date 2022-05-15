Probity Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $477,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Bank of America began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,159,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,979. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $53,867.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.