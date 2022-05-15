Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 208 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $308,851,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $220,119,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.05. 6,646,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,707,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

