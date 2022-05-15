Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $109.30. 3,251,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,034. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.95. The firm has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.