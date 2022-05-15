Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,395. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.27 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.40 and its 200-day moving average is $203.48.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.29.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

