Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $38,121,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 682,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,173,000 after acquiring an additional 23,997 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 198,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 40,845 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 67,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.0% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 31,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,948,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,540,174. The company has a market capitalization of $205.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

