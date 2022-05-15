Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases 711 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.80. 13,773,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,828,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

