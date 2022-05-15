Probity Advisors Inc. Invests $348,000 in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $5,349,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $1,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.11.

NYSE SMG traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.64. 589,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.41. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $231.72.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

In other news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

