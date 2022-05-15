Probity Advisors Inc. Has $771,000 Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AGCO by 25.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,711,000 after purchasing an additional 90,916 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in AGCO by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AGCO by 22.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.91.

AGCO traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,664. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $150.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 6.72%.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

