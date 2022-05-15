Probity Advisors Inc. Has $413,000 Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ALLETE by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 384,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 66,742 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

ALE stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.39. 435,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,125. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.62. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.71%.

ALLETE Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.