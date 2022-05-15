Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Powell Industries has a payout ratio of 155.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $25.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Powell Industries had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $127.85 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POWL. StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sidoti raised Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 417.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 27.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.