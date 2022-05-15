Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poshmark Inc. is a social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, home and more. Poshmark Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

POSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Poshmark from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $12.04 on Friday. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,205,501.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,266 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,366.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Poshmark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,832 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Poshmark by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 38,272 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Poshmark by 77.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Poshmark by 94.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Poshmark by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,301 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

