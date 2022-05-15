Porvair (LON:PRV) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $663.04

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 663.04 ($8.17) and traded as low as GBX 574 ($7.08). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 574 ($7.08), with a volume of 3,876 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 616.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 662.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £265.20 million and a PE ratio of 22.08.

In related news, insider James Mills acquired 3,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 623 ($7.68) per share, with a total value of £19,886.16 ($24,517.52).

Porvair Company Profile (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

