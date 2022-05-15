POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PNT stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. 316,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,291. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,040 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

