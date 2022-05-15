PlotX Price Hits $0.0459 (PLOT)

PlotX (PLOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. PlotX has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $163,266.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlotX has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

PlotX

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

