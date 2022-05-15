Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Director Stuart Harshaw Acquires 10,000 Shares

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) Director Stuart Harshaw acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,000.

Shares of PTM stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.74. The company had a trading volume of 74,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,933. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.45 million and a PE ratio of -8.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.76. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.58 and a one year high of C$5.64.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

