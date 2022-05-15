PIXEL (PXL) Trading 23.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $680,310.28 and $1,507.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,702.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $208.08 or 0.00700551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00176196 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00016009 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

