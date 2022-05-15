Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 46.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 73.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.