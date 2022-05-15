Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Cap Reaches $239,864.43

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $239,864.43 and approximately $83.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 461,139,337 coins and its circulating supply is 435,878,901 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

